Tree Identification Hike on Woodland Trails – In-Person Workshop - Yew Dell Gardens

Tree Identification Hike on Woodland Trails – In-Person Workshop

Walk included with admission.

Come out to Yew Dell and take a hike along the Woodland Trails to learn some basic tree identification skills. Guests will take an easy hike while Yew Dell’s top-notch team explains details about leaves, twigs, bark, and other features useful to identifying trees.

