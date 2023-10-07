Tree Identification Hike on Woodland Trails – In-Person Workshop - Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Tree Identification Hike on Woodland Trails – In-Person Workshop
Walk included with admission.
Come out to Yew Dell and take a hike along the Woodland Trails to learn some basic tree identification skills. Guests will take an easy hike while Yew Dell’s top-notch team explains details about leaves, twigs, bark, and other features useful to identifying trees.
Info
