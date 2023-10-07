Louisville Tree Week
Tree Week 2023 October 7th - October 14th
Tree Week 2023
For an entire week in October, organizations and community groups in Louisville will come together to celebrate and educate about the wonders of trees. With a diverse array of events, from tree plantings to educational talks, tree trivia, guided hikes, family-friendly crafts, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy!
For more information, please visit treeslouisville.org/tree-week-home-page