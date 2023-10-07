Tree Week: Playcosystem Day of Play - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand TreesLouisville Tree Week Louisville

Tree Week: Playcosystem Day of Play

In support of Tree Week sponsored by TreesLouisville, Bernheim’s CAPN and Kentucky Child Health and Climate Advocates are teaming up to host a Day Of Play at Bernheim. Human health is linked to environmental health. Planting more trees and protecting the ones already living in our communities is one way to protect our own health. A healthy tree canopy cools the urban environment and protects us from the harmful effects of heat-relate illnesses.

Another way to support your health is by building a healthy relationship with the natural world around you. Children build their first connections to nature through play. Bernheim’s Playcosystem is designed to foster the next generation of environmental stewards that will grow up and plant even more trees in the future. It’s all related.

During our Day of Play, you can meet other play advocates including pediatricians with the American Academy of Pediatricians, members of Kentucky Child Health Climate Advocates, play facilitators from Bernheim, and others. Please join us for this partnership event in support of trees, children, play, outdoors, and health. See you there!

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/playcosystem-day-of-play/