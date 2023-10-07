× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Trees of the Outer Bluegrass-Louisville Tree Week

Trees of the Outer Bluegrass-Louisville Tree Week

FREE but donation encouraged.

Naturalist Jacob Crider will lead a hike to discover the Trees of the Outer Bluegrass. Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve is situated in the Outer Bluegrass region of Kentucky, a physiographic region of limestone, rolling hills, and rich woodlands. This 1.5 – 2 mile hike will highlight a multitude of deciduous and coniferous trees and a variety of wildlife. You will learn about tree identification, uses, Kentucky forest ecosystems, foraging, and much more.

