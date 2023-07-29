TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall Front Porch Concert Series

TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall 12611 US 42, Prospect, Kentucky 40059

TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall Front Porch Concert Series

Adults $20 donation/ Kids (Ages 17-6 ) $5 donation.

Enjoy a night of great music at the picturesque TRF Sanctuary Farm at Chestnut Hall! The front porch of the historic farmhouse will serve as the stage for The Checkmates as guests enjoy their melodic tunes surrounded by the pastures and horses of Chestnut Hall. Bring your own picnic or grab a burger/hotdog while there. Bring your own blanket, stadium chairs. Wine and beer sold onsite. Venue opens at 5 p.m. Concert from 6 – 8:30 p.m. No alcohol from outside the venue is permitted.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
