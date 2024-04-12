A Tribute to Dave Brubeck at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Brubeck Brothers

A TRIBUTE TO DAVE BRUBECK WITH THE BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET

WITH SPECIAL GUEST ROXY COSS

The Dave Brubeck Quartet made a splash in the jazz world of the 1950s with a singular style that put swing into classical music and defined the sound of West Coast cool jazz. More than a hundred years after Brubeck’s birth, the Brubeck Brothers Quartet unites with Grammy Award-winning soprano saxophonist Roxy Coss to pay tribute to the legendary pianist and bandleader.

