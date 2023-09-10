Trimble County Apple Festival

to

Courthouse Lawn 30 US-42, Bedford, Kentucky 40006

Trimble County Apple Festival

Come Kickoff the fall season with our 32nd annual Trimble County Apple Festival! Visit our unique arts and crafts, quilt display, live music, pageants for all ages, an apple pie baking contest, kid activities, many food booths, and much, much more! We strive to make this a FUN event for the whole family! You don’t want to miss out!!!! Many of the patrons who return year after year say this is one of the highest quality festivals they attend. We are located just 35 miles NE of Louisville off I-71 Exit 34. 

For more information, please visit trimbleapplefest.org

Info

Courthouse Lawn 30 US-42, Bedford, Kentucky 40006
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trimble County Apple Festival - 2023-09-10 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trimble County Apple Festival - 2023-09-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trimble County Apple Festival - 2023-09-10 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trimble County Apple Festival - 2023-09-10 12:00:00 ical