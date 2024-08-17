Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

to

Coolmore's Ashford Stud McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

Join Woodford Humane Society at world-famous Coolmore's Ashford Stud for the 4th running of the Triple Crown Trot 5K! The Trot is a chip-timed road race that runs on a private course entirely inside of Ashford Stud. Run or walk the same paths as Triple Crown champions American Pharoah and Justify!

Registration is open now - get in early and save $$$!

All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society.

For more information call (859) 873-5491 or visit runsignup.com/TripleCrownTrot

Info

Coolmore's Ashford Stud McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness
to
Google Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2024-08-17 07:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2024-08-17 07:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2024-08-17 07:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud - 2024-08-17 07:00:00 ical