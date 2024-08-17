× Expand Bryan Otero, Woodford Humane Society Triple Crown Trot 5K logo in front of the beautiful scenery at Ashford Stud

Triple Crown Trot 5K at Ashford Stud

Join Woodford Humane Society at world-famous Coolmore's Ashford Stud for the 4th running of the Triple Crown Trot 5K! The Trot is a chip-timed road race that runs on a private course entirely inside of Ashford Stud. Run or walk the same paths as Triple Crown champions American Pharoah and Justify!

Registration is open now - get in early and save $$$!

All proceeds benefit Woodford Humane Society.

For more information call (859) 873-5491 or visit runsignup.com/TripleCrownTrot