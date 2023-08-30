× Expand Curious Buzz Trivia Night at Curious Buzz

Trivia Night at Curious Buzz

FREE/Cost for food & Drinks.

Join in the fun at Curious Buzz every Wednesday night for some weekly Trivia Night entertainment. Fuel your mind with selections from the delicious food & drink menu then test your knowledge as host Sam Summers challenges you. Get a team together and come join the fun! Curious Buzz offers take-out, dine in, outdoor seating in the patio area.

For more information, please call 502.515.0388 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/