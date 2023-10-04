Trivia Night at Curious Buzz La Grange

Curious Buzz 116 E. Main Street, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Trivia Night at Curious Buzz

Join in the fun at Curious Buzz every Wednesday night for some weekly Trivia Night entertainment. Fuel your mind with selections from the delicious food & drink menu then test your knowledge as host Sam Summers challenges you. Get a team together and come join the fun! Curious Buzz offers take-out, dine in, outdoor seating in the patio area.

Info

Kids & Family, This & That
502.515.0388
