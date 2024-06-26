Trivia Night at the Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Trivia Night at the Louisville Zoo

Join us after-hours for a wild-themed trivia game. These fun-filled evenings will feature music, prizes and of course, trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Evening hosted by Louisville Trivia. This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/trivia-nights-2024

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
502-459-2181
