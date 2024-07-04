Trivia Night at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Tease your brain and sign up to win prizes at Trivia Night at Oldham Gardens on Thursday nights in July (4, 11, 18, & 25) from 6:30 – 9:30 pm. Enjoy drinks and snacks from Backside Grill while there.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Food & Drink, Kids & Family, This & That
502.482.3373
