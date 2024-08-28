× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Trivia Night

Trivia Nights 2024 at the Louisville Zoo

Join us after-hours for a wild-themed trivia game. These fun-filled evenings will feature music, prizes and of course, trivia! Food and drink specials will be available. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place teams. Evening hosted by Louisville Trivia.

This event is for guests ages 21 and older. No children will be admitted.

Outside alcohol will not be permitted.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/trivia-nights-2024-2/