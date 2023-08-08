Tuesday Night Concerts at President's Park in Edgewood
President's Park 283 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017
2023 TUESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
June 13 – Doghouse (Rock)
June 20 – The Remains (Eclectic mix of all Genres)
June 27 – County Wide (Country Rock)
July 11 – The Closers (Party Rock)
July 18 – Velvet Soul (Rock, Country, R&B and more)
July 25 – What About Jane (Country, Rock, Pop)
August 1 – Elvis (at the Senior Center)
August 8 – The Menus (Rock n Roll)
August 15 – 3 Day Rule (Cover Songs from every Decade)
August 22 – Vinyl Countdown (Classic Rock)
______________________________________________
All performances are free to the public and begin at 7:00 p.m.
For more information visit edgewoodky.gov/tuesday-night-concerts/