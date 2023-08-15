Tuesday Night Concerts at President's Park in Edgewood

2023 TUESDAY EVENING SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

June 13 – Doghouse (Rock)

June 20 – The Remains (Eclectic mix of all Genres)

June 27 – County Wide (Country Rock)

July 11 – The Closers (Party Rock)

July 18 – Velvet Soul (Rock, Country, R&B and more)

July 25 – What About Jane (Country, Rock, Pop)

August 1 – Elvis (at the Senior Center)

August 8 – The Menus (Rock n Roll)

August 15 – 3 Day Rule (Cover Songs from every Decade)

August 22 – Vinyl Countdown (Classic Rock)

______________________________________________

All performances are free to the public and begin at 7:00 p.m.

For more information visit edgewoodky.gov/tuesday-night-concerts/