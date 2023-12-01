Twilight Christmas Parade & Market - Maysville

× Expand Adobe Twilight Christmas Parade

Twilight Christmas Parade & Market

Plucked from a Hallmark Christmas movie, enjoy Maysville, Kentucky’s Christmas Market coinciding with the Downtown’s Twilight Christmas Parade. As a variety of floats spread holiday cheer, the Christmas Market will features live music, handmade arts and crafts, baked goods and food vendors. Make plans to meet up with Santa afterwards to double check your status on his nice list!

For more information, contact Main Street Director, Caroline Reece at 606.564.5624 ext. 104 or carolinereece@cityofmaysvilleky.gov