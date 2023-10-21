Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

to

La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

Tyrone Cotton’s earliest musical revelation was listening to the raspy, inspirational voice of his grandfather, the Reverend Cleveland Roosevelt Williams. He has been influenced by Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Guy, and Mississippi John Hurt. Over the years Cotton has developed a style of writing that blended soul, folk, blues, jazz, and rock n roll. He has become a staple in the Louisville music scene over the past 3 decades, immediately recognized for his stirring voice and lyrics. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

La Vigne Wine Bar 111 N First Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor, Parents
502.265.0884
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar - 2023-10-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar - 2023-10-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar - 2023-10-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar - 2023-10-21 19:00:00 ical