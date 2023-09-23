× Expand La Vigne Wine Bar Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

Tyrone Cotton LIVE at La Vigne Wine Bar

FREE

Tyrone Cotton’s earliest musical revelation was listening to the raspy, inspirational voice of his grandfather, the Reverend Cleveland Roosevelt Williams. He has been influenced by Jerry Garcia, Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Guy, and Mississippi John Hurt. Over the years Cotton has developed a style of writing that blended soul, folk, blues, jazz, and rock n roll. He has become a staple in the Louisville music scene over the past 3 decades, immediately recognized for his stirring voice and lyrics. No Cover. Must be 21 and over to enter.

For more information, please call 502.265.0884 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/