Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House

Dive into the rhythm with us at the Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke Concert

Date: Saturday, July 13th

Time: Join your host DJ's: DJ EB Productions, DJ Heavy R, DJ Jesid, & DJ Reezy at 6:30PM

Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke will begin performing at 7:30PM!

Location: Milliken Memorial Community House

FREE ENTRY!

Let's ignite the night with soulful tunes & magnetic energy! Join us for an evening of pure musical magic that will lift your spirits & move your soul! Bring your friends & family, & let's create memories that will last a lifetime!

Homeboy BBQ & Kingfish, The Rolling Recipe, Janae's Italian Ice, & Casey Jones Distillery will be at this event.

For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com