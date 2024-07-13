Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke Concert - Milliken Memorial Community House
Milliken Memorial Community House 208 W Main St, Kentucky 42220
Dive into the rhythm with us at the Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke Concert
Date: Saturday, July 13th
Time: Join your host DJ's: DJ EB Productions, DJ Heavy R, DJ Jesid, & DJ Reezy at 6:30PM
Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke will begin performing at 7:30PM!
Location: Milliken Memorial Community House
FREE ENTRY!
Let's ignite the night with soulful tunes & magnetic energy! Join us for an evening of pure musical magic that will lift your spirits & move your soul! Bring your friends & family, & let's create memories that will last a lifetime!
Homeboy BBQ & Kingfish, The Rolling Recipe, Janae's Italian Ice, & Casey Jones Distillery will be at this event.
For more information, please call 270.265.9877 or visit elktonky.com