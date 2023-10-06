UK Opera Theatre presents "Susannah"

Fri, Oct 6 2023, 7:30pm

Sat, Oct 7 2023, 2pm

Sat, Oct 7 2023, 7:30pm

Sun, Oct 8 2023, 2pm

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents Carlisle Floyd’s American Opera, Susannah, one of the most-performed American operas of all time. Set in foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Susannah tells the apocryphal tale of Susannah Polk, a lovely young woman raised by her older brother, Sam. Susannah’s small mountain town turns against her after she is painted as a seductress by the church elders for bathing in a creek near her home. Visiting revival preacher, Reverend Olin Blitch, tries to force her into repentance only to prove his character is darker than his evangelical exterior.

Sung in English with English supertitles.

Susannah scenery designed by R. Keith Brumley. Scenery originally designed for Des Moines Metro Opera

Content warning:

This production contains appearances of firearms and spoken references to violence and sexual assault.

For more information, please visit finearts.uky.edu/