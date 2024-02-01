Unbridled Strength: Women in Motion - Turfway Park

Join the Women’s Initiative for the 15th Annual Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024!

The event’s theme is inspired by former professional Thoroughbred jockey, and this year’s keynote speaker, Donna Brothers. Brothers will challenge attendees to channel their unharnessed energy and unleash their full potential.

For more information, please visit web.nkychamber.com/events