Uncorked and Glazed Over - Rising Sons Winery

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a fun night Wine, Dine and Pottery Painting. Supplies, a glass of wine, and an appetizer/dessert will be served and set up for you to enjoy a relaxing night at Rising Son’s Winery.

Elements brings several pottery pieces for you to choose from along with design ideas. You can use one of our ideas or create your special design. This night includes a glass of Rising Sons wine and picnic spread, so be sure to come hungry.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited!

Rising Sons Winery 975 Frankfort Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink
502.357.0093
