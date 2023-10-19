Uncorked and Glazed Over - Rising Sons Winery

× Expand Rising Son's Winery Satisfied aesthetes enjoying crafts and a glass of wine.

Uncorked and Glazed Over

Join Elements Clay Studio and Rising Sons Winery for a fun night Wine, Dine and Pottery Painting. Supplies, a glass of wine, and an appetizer/dessert will be served and set up for you to enjoy a relaxing night at Rising Son’s Winery.

Elements brings several pottery pieces for you to choose from along with design ideas. You can use one of our ideas or create your special design. This night includes a glass of Rising Sons wine and picnic spread, so be sure to come hungry.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Space is limited!

For more information, please visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/