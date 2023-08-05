Uniquely You Exhibition and Art Market at Kentucky Museum

× Expand Copyright The Mystic Arts Association. Information about the Uniquely You Exhibition and Art Market

Uniquely You Exhibition and Art Market

Join the Kentucky Museum and The Mystic Arts Association for the Uniquely You Exhibition & Art Market on August 5 from 12 to 6pm.

The exhibition and market will feature emerging artists' works in the Kentucky Room along with vendor booths at which artists will be selling their wares. Come stroll the galleries and experience the mystical and creative energies of South Central Kentucky!

This event is also the soft launch of the newly-minted The Mystical Arts Association (TMAA), a 501(c)3 non-profit working to provide artists of all stages in South Central Kentucky with the tools, resources, and guidance they need to turn their art into a sustainable career. TMAA provides education, entertainment, and enlightenment to the community through supporting diverse local art and culture.

For more information, please visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/