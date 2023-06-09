"It's a Grand Night for Singing! 2023"

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents "It's a Grand Night for Singing! 2023" in the SCFA Concert Hall.

For over 30 years, the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre has been delighting summertime audiences with the Emmy Award-winning singalong spectacular, featuring the best of Broadway from today and yesterday. Join us for a celebration with the best and brightest talent in Central Kentucky.

Discounted tickets for Groups 10+ and University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff are available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office.

Opening Weekend:

Friday, June 9th, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 2pm

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at 6pm

Second Weekend:

Friday, June 16th, 2023 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 17th , 2023 at 2pm

Saturday, June 17th , 2023 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at 2pm

Grand Night Hospitality Tent

The College of Fine Arts invites you to the OperaLex Hospitality Zone an hour and a half before curtain for snacks and a cash bar. Free, no reservations required. Join us outside the Singletary Center, on the west lawn. Special thanks to contributing sponsor, the UK Alumni Association.

For more information, please visit finearts.uky.edu/