Up, Up and Away at The Maples Park

This is a bucket list item for all those height seekers! Come out to The Maples Park for first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tether rides. For park events, please utilize the gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/