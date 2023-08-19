Up, Up and Away at The Maples Park
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Up, Up and Away at The Maples Park
This is a bucket list item for all those height seekers! Come out to The Maples Park for first come, first serve FREE hot air balloon tether rides. For park events, please utilize the gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park.
Kids & Family, Outdoor