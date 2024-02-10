× Expand Valentine Cookie Decorating Class Valentine Cookie Decorating Class

Valentine Cookie Decorating Class

During the 2 hour beginner level class students will learn basic cookie decorating skills. Students will be given a pre-baked set of 4 cookies, 4 bags of royal icing and a small bag of sprinkles. You will be instructed on how to properly ice each cookie design and will be encouraged to decorate them as they please. This class is intended to allow you to learn basic decorating skills while also having fun and expressing your creativity.

Kentucky Movers and Makers members receive 10% off this class. Please use unique promo code when checking out.

To allow for the preparation of supplies for this class, all tickets must be purchased by February 5th, 2024

Recommended Age: 5 – 100

For more information call (270) 825-8144 or visit kentuckymoversandmakers.com