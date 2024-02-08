Valentine’s Sippin’ and Dippin’ at the Ripy Mansion with Rick Showalter
The Ripy House 320 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Rick Showalter
Please join us for a Valentine’s themed edition of Sippin’ and Dippin’ at the Ripy Mansion with Candymaker Rick Showalter! Tasted the pictured Bourbons from Lawrenceburg Bourbon Company and with Rick’s help, dip his prepared fillings flavored with the same into chocolate, creating 3 premium take home boxes or 12 pc. total.
For more information, please visit tbripyhome.com/events
