Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC

to

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman

Please join us on Friday, Aug 18, at 5:30 PM for Vernissage, an exhibition launch party free and open to the public. Each Vernissage gives the community a chance to be the first to view and celebrate our new exhibitions.

This Vernissage will celebrate work by Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman.

For more information, please visit www.kmacmuseum.org/vernissage

Info

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC - 2023-08-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC - 2023-08-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC - 2023-08-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC - 2023-08-18 17:30:00 ical