Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC

Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman

Please join us on Friday, Aug 18, at 5:30 PM for Vernissage, an exhibition launch party free and open to the public. Each Vernissage gives the community a chance to be the first to view and celebrate our new exhibitions.

This Vernissage will celebrate work by Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman.

For more information, please visit www.kmacmuseum.org/vernissage