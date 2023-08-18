Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman at KMAC
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Vernissag: Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman
Please join us on Friday, Aug 18, at 5:30 PM for Vernissage, an exhibition launch party free and open to the public. Each Vernissage gives the community a chance to be the first to view and celebrate our new exhibitions.
This Vernissage will celebrate work by Nick Doyle and Marisa Adesman.
For more information, please visit www.kmacmuseum.org/vernissage
