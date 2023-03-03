Vernissage: An Exhibition Launch Party at KMAC
KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
KMAC Contemporary Art Museum
Vernissage
Vernissage: An Exhibition Launch Party
Please join us for Vernissage: An Exhibition Launch Party open to the public this Friday, March 3, 2023 starting at 5:00 p.m. Vernissage gives the public a chance to view the artwork before the show officially opens. This Vernissage will celebrate the opening of the Korea Fiber Art 2023 Louisville Show and Tiger Strikes Asteroid.
For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage