Vernissage: Shapeshifting by Masako Miki at KMAC

Vernissage: Shapeshifting by Masako Miki

Please join us on Friday, April 21, at 5:30 PM for Vernissage, an exhibition launch party free and open to the public. Each Vernissage gives the community a chance to be the first to view and celebrate our new exhibitions.

This Vernissage will celebrate “Shapeshifting,” a solo show featuring work by Masako Miki.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/