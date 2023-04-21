Vernissage: Shapeshifting by Masako Miki at KMAC

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Vernissage: Shapeshifting by Masako Miki

Please join us on Friday, April 21, at 5:30 PM for Vernissage, an exhibition launch party free and open to the public. Each Vernissage gives the community a chance to be the first to view and celebrate our new exhibitions.

This Vernissage will celebrate “Shapeshifting,” a solo show featuring work by Masako Miki.

For more information, please visit kmacmuseum.org/

