Celebrate the opening of Wild in the Streets at Vernissage on March 15th at 5 PM. Vernissage is our ongoing exhibition preview series where guests can meet the artists and be among the first to see the new shows. Wild in the Streets is an exhibition capturing the creative dynamism that emanates from the streets and the outdoor spaces that mark the social centers of cities around the world.

For more information call 5025890102 or visit kmacmuseum.org/vernissage