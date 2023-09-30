Vet Fest Celebration - Lawrenceburg

to

Lawrenceburg Fair & Horse Show 725 West Broadway Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Vet Fest Celebration

Join Lawrenceburg for a “Vet Fest” celebration. Be ready for the sweet sounds of Tracy Byrd and special guest John Conlee as they will sing LIVE at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds!

Food and Drinks will be available.

Gates open at 4.

Scan the QR code on the poster or press the link below for access to tickets!

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/american-legion-post-

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
502.604.0826
