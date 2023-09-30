Vet Fest Celebration - Lawrenceburg

× Expand American legion Post 34 Tracy Byrd and John Conlee in the Burg!

Vet Fest Celebration

Join Lawrenceburg for a “Vet Fest” celebration. Be ready for the sweet sounds of Tracy Byrd and special guest John Conlee as they will sing LIVE at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds!

Food and Drinks will be available.

Gates open at 4.

Scan the QR code on the poster or press the link below for access to tickets!

