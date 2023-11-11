Veterans Day Cemetery Tour - Frankfort Cemetary

× Expand frankfort cemetary

Veterans Day Cemetery Tour

Explore Kentucky’s military history and heritage through a guided tour of the Frankfort Cemetery. Veterans from the Revolution through the 20th century are interred here, including such notables as Daniel Boone, Presley O’Bannon, Richard Mentor Johnson, and Henry Clay, Jr. Join us afterward for a highlights tour of the Kentucky Military History Museum at the State Arsenal.

Location: Begin at the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601.

End at the Kentucky Military History Museum, 125 E Main St. Frankfort, KY 40601.

Admission Fee: $15 non-member attendees, $10 KHS members

Register at: history.ky.gov