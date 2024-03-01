Vienna Boys Choir at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Vienna Boys Choir

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR

The illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and diverse repertoire which includes everything from medieval to contemporary to experimental music. These gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty are part of four touring choirs that hail from dozens of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram raves “There’s no more gratifying sound than that of children singing. And there’s no more polished ensemble of children’s voices than the Vienna Boys Choir.”

