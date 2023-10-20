Visions & Voices Opening Night - Singletary Center for the Arts Lexington
Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
VISIONS & VOICES
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2023 | 7:30 PM
Singletary Center for the Arts
405 Rose St.
Lexington, KY 40508
Shawn E. Okpebholo - Sing Dumb
Shawn E. Okpebholo - Kutimbua Kivumbi (Stomp the Dust)
Carl Orff - Carmina Burana
Jessica Bayne, soprano
Dylon Crain, tenor
Christopher Burchett, baritone
Featuring the combined choirs of:
The Lexington Singers - Dr. Jefferson Johnson, Director
University of Kentucky Chorale - Dr. Jefferson Johnson, Director
University of Kentucky Men’s Chorus - Dr. Jefferson Johnson, Director
The Lexington Singers Children’s Choir - Daniel Wesley, Director
Featured Soloists from:
University of Kentucky Opera Theater - Dr. Everett McCorvey, Director
VISIONS & VOICES features the epic combined orchestral and choral forces of The Lexington Singers and Children’s Choir, the University of Kentucky Chorale and Men’s Chorus, and featured soloists from the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre at the Singletary Center for the Arts. The program opens with two powerful works by Composer-In-Residence Shawn E. Okpebholo. In the words of Okpebholo, Sing Dumb (2016) for voice and orchestra is a piece responding to “a shared feeling of dumbfoundedness,” in the wake of violence and political turmoil in the United States. Okpebholo’s Stomp the Dust (2016), translated from the Swahili phrase “Kutimbua Kivumbi,” was inspired by the composer's trip to Kenya, “a colorful place, reflected visually and also in the vibrant and welcoming nature of the people.” Closing the program is Carl Orff’s magnum opus, Carmina Burana, a heavily rhythmic and Renaissance-influenced setting of 24 medieval poems featuring orchestra, soloists, and over 200 epic voices.
For more information, please visit lexphil.org/epic-voices