Apocalypse Brew Works 1612 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

VOICES of Kentuckiana Trivia Night

Trivia Night is back, baby! Join us at Apocalypse Brew Works on September 22 for freestyle trivia, featuring all the host's favorite topics! Team up to cover pop culture, politics, music facts, and more and help benefit VOICES while you're at it. $15 per person to play, first question at 7pm sharp!

For more information visit voicesky.org

