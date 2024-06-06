VOICES Trivia at Play Louisville

× Expand think tank trivia night for VOICES

VOICES trivia

Flex your trivia muscles to benefit VOICES!

Our next Trivia night is coming up, so grab your favorite know-it-all and make sure to meet us at PLAY Louisville on Thursday, June 6th for Olympics of the Mind... trivia!

Doors open at 6:30pm

First question will be asked promptly at 7:00pm

Entry fee is just $15 per person

Teams of 2-6 are recommended

Semi-valuable prizes will be awarded!

​

Free agents are welcomed! Just show up!

We will get you drafted on to a team!

For more information, please visit voicesky.org/trivia-night