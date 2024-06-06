VOICES Trivia at Play Louisville
to
Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206
think tank
trivia night for VOICES
VOICES trivia
Flex your trivia muscles to benefit VOICES!
Our next Trivia night is coming up, so grab your favorite know-it-all and make sure to meet us at PLAY Louisville on Thursday, June 6th for Olympics of the Mind... trivia!
Doors open at 6:30pm
First question will be asked promptly at 7:00pm
Entry fee is just $15 per person
Teams of 2-6 are recommended
Semi-valuable prizes will be awarded!
Free agents are welcomed! Just show up!
We will get you drafted on to a team!
For more information, please visit voicesky.org/trivia-night