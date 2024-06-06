VOICES Trivia at Play Louisville

Play Louisville 1101 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

VOICES trivia

Flex your trivia muscles to benefit VOICES!

Our next Trivia night is coming up, so grab your favorite know-it-all and make sure to meet us at PLAY Louisville on Thursday, June 6th for Olympics of the Mind... trivia!

Doors open at 6:30pm

First question will be asked promptly at 7:00pm

Entry fee is just $15 per person

Teams of 2-6 are recommended

Semi-valuable prizes will be awarded!

Free agents are welcomed! Just show up!

We will get you drafted on to a team!

For more information, please visit voicesky.org/trivia-night

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, This & That
