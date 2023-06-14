W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival - Henderson

× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Kentucky Living Handy - 1 Chubby Carrier performs at the W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival in Henderson, Kentucky.

W.C. Handy Blues & BBQ Festival

Hailed as one of the largest free music festivals in the country, this high-energy festival celebrates the “Father of the Blues” with renowned blues acts from all around the globe.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit handyblues.org/