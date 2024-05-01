Walking KY - La Grange
Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Walking KY
We are walking 417 miles across Kentucky! Join in as a team or solo every Wednesday May 1- July 1.All participants receive a weekly newsletter.
For more information, please call 502.222.9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
