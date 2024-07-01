Walking KY - La Grange

Oldham County Cooperative Extension Office 207 Parker Drive , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Walking KY

We are walking 417 miles across Kentucky! Join in as a team or solo every Wednesday May 1- July 1.All participants receive a weekly newsletter.

For more information, please call 502.222.9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Fitness, Kids & Family
502.222.9453
