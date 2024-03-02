Frankfort Walking Tour: Before King Came to Town: Resistance to Oppression in Kentucky 1830-1910

× Expand Picasa

Walking Tour: Before King Came to Town: Resistance to Oppression in Kentucky 1830-1910

Designed to complement the upcoming 60th anniversary of the March on Frankfort, this tour takes you on a journey resistance and triumph. When we talk about Civil Rights, we tend to think about the time after WWII through the 1960s. However, these struggles have been ongoing since Kentucky’s beginnings. Walking through historic downtown Frankfort and the Old State Capitol, we will recount ways that enslaved and oppressed people fought the injustices they faced during the 19th and early 20th century. Join us for this hour-long walking tour titled Before King Came to Town: Resistance to Oppression in Kentucky 1830-1910. The tour begins and ends at the Old State Capitol building at 300 Broadway Street, rain or shine.

The tour will take place before the March on Frankfort film showing and discussion begins at the Old State Capitol.

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/