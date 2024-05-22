× Expand Filson Historical Society images from the Filson Historical Society

Walking Tour of W. Muhammad in Russell

20 years ago, three-quarters of the houses on Muhammad Ali Blvd. between 24th and 26th streets were vacant or abandoned shells. Now there are only a few that remain uninhabited. Artists, musicians, retired librarians, and other hard-working creative and resourceful individuals have poured their time, energy, and passion into preserving the rich legacy of these historic homes on Muhammad Ali Blvd. On this walking tour you will meet several of the homeowners and hear firsthand their stories and the challenges along the way in saving their buildings. Historian Tom Owen will be on hand to share how the neighborhood has evolved over the past 155 years. You will be able to enter the mansion discussed in the Filson’s May 21st program, and view other houses on the block including the Bourgard School of Music, which is currently being restored, and the Samuel Plato House.

For more information, please call 502.635.5083 or visit prod5.agileticketing.net/