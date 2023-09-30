WAR at RiverPark Center

RESCHEDULED due to Scheduling Conflicts… NEW DATE

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for over 4 decades before millions across the globe. The long list of hits includes “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “The Cisco Kid,” and many more. The phenomenal group has been honored twice by its hometown of Los Angeles for making positive contributions to the betterment of the community with its powerful music and has been honored by President Obama as “All Day Music” was placed on his official playlist of the Summer. More recently, LA Weekly declared WAR in the top 10 concerts of 2018. With 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits, 7top 10 ten hits, over 50 million records sold to date, and countless samples and nods by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, WAR has not only sealed their status as a household name, but has also proven that their music and message continues to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/