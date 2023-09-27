Warren County Public Library Presents J.A. JANCE

Wednesday, September 27

Knicely Conference Center (2355 Nashville Rd)

6:00 p.m.

J. A. Jance is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of more than 60 works of contemporary mystery across the J. P. Beaumont series, the Joanna Brady series, and the Ali Reynolds series, as well as six interrelated thrillers about the Walker Family and one volume of poetry.

She will discuss her book, Blessing of the Lost Girls: A Brady and Walker Novel.

Free tickets are available HERE.