Waveland Tea Tuesday

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Holiday tea at Waveland
Lovely tea programs are held inside the beautiful Waveland mansion in Lexington. Tea guests enjoy 4 savories, 2 scones and 4 desserts along with Elmwood Inn tea. Afterwards a tour of the mansion is included.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov
