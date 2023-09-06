Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in September (6, 13, 20, and 27) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/