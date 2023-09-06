× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Wednesday Walks

Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in September (6, 13, 20, and 27) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/