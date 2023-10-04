× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan

Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan

Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in October (4, 11, 18, and 25) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/