Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in October (4, 11, 18, and 25) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
