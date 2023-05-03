× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

FREE

Sponsored by the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch

Love being in nature but don’t want to walk alone? Want to make new friends who appreciate the outdoors? Wednesday Walks is a weekly program for adults, now in its second season (previously called Senior Strolls). Join Oldham County Public Library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve and talk about books, shows or movies, and what beautiful plants and little critters encountered along the way. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center and typically walk for 1-2 miles depending on the group. No signup required. For questions please email Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.

Event dates: Every Wednesday, ends October 25.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/