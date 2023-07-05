Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan -
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Wednesday Walks at Creasey Mahan
FREE
Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in July (5, 12, 19, & 26) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor