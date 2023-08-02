Wednesday Walks - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Wednesday Walks

Wednesday Walks

FREE

Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in August (2, 9, 16, 23, and 30) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/