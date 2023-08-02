Wednesday Walks - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Wednesday Walks
Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff on Wednesday mornings in August (2, 9, 16, 23, and 30) from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve. Meet on the stairs of the Nature Center for a 1-2 mile walk.
